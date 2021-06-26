miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

Striking headline from Oxfam: “COVID vaccines create 9 new billionaires with combined wealth greater than cost of vaccinating world’s poorest countries.”

What the Conservative government say about climate change and what they actually do remain in separate orbits, as I described yesterday. More evidence of that discconect as they prepare to green light the 150 million barrel Cambo oil project in the North Sea.

Development aid is not dependent on GDP growth, say the OECD. Several countries have extended their oversease development aid despite the difficulties of COVID – and puncturing the claims that the UK ‘cannot afford’ aid.

Joy in Enough is a project I’m involved in which helps the church to understand the role they could play in shaping a greener and fairer economy. A new discussion course, Plenty!, launched this week.

Building on the work of Phd scholar Harriet Bergman, my book has prompted a two day conference at the University of Antwerp. It’s called Privilege on a warming planet – climate change, racism and patterns of denial, and it takes place on September 23rd and 24th.

technology

In defence of electric vehicles: carbon emissions

I’ve written a couple of articles recently about electric cars and some of the common criticisms of them. In particular, I’m interested in the ‘friendly fire’ criticism from environmentalists who overstate the problems in order to champion public transport or cycling. But in so doing, they play into the hands of the fossil fuel industry […]

conservation

It’s World Female Ranger Day

Today is the inaugural World Female Ranger Day, an idea hatched by the environmental charity How Many Elephants. Obviously it’s World Something Day every day, some of them worthy, some less so. Monday was Indigenous People’s Day, yesterday World Rainforests Day. Even today has competition, as the UN has a focus on widows today. Widows […]

climate change

How responsible for climate change is the global north?

One of the arguments in my book, Climate Change is Racist, is that the climate crisis has been disproportionately caused by the global north*. Since the citizens of the global north are majority white, there is a racial dynamic to climate change that we don’t talk about very often. But are we sure that the […]

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: