What we learned this week

Striking headline from Oxfam: “COVID vaccines create 9 new billionaires with combined wealth greater than cost of vaccinating world’s poorest countries.”

What the Conservative government say about climate change and what they actually do remain in separate orbits, as I described yesterday. More evidence of that discconect as they prepare to green light the 150 million barrel Cambo oil project in the North Sea.

Development aid is not dependent on GDP growth, say the OECD. Several countries have extended their oversease development aid despite the difficulties of COVID – and puncturing the claims that the UK ‘cannot afford’ aid.

Joy in Enough is a project I’m involved in which helps the church to understand the role they could play in shaping a greener and fairer economy. A new discussion course, Plenty!, launched this week.

Building on the work of Phd scholar Harriet Bergman, my book has prompted a two day conference at the University of Antwerp. It’s called Privilege on a warming planet – climate change, racism and patterns of denial, and it takes place on September 23rd and 24th.