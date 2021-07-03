What we learned this week

In a great piece of undercover investigation, Greenpeace’s Unearthed team caught Exxon lobbyists explaining how and why they lobby against climate change, plastics and chemicals regulation. “Did we aggressively fight against some of the science? Yes.” Also on Channel 4 news.
China is the world’s biggest CO2 emitter, but to what extent is it to blame for climate change? DW’s factcheck helpfully and colourfully contextualises China’s huge impact.
I wrote an article for The Big Issue last week. Unless you follow me on Twitter, where I remembered to mention it, you missed in it the paper edition. It’s online here now though: The black and white issue of climate suffering.
How does the ethical electronics pioneer Fairphone live up to its ambitions? Their annual impact report assesses their progress.
