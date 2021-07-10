What we learned this week

I noticed that the queen mentioned climate change the other day. “It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end” she said, in possibly the most token words ever uttered on the subject.

“I have been called the father of critical race theory, although I was born in 1982, and critical race theory was born in 1981”. Ibram X Kendi responds to the bizarre paranoia around the theory, and the fact that those most paranoid about it don’t know what it is.

The Bristol Pound will close this year. It was the most successful of a spate of local currencies launched around the country a few years ago, but ultimately couldn’t overcome the preference for cashless payments during the pandemic.

“Can we resolve the fundamental conflict between the quest for limitless growth and the consequent environmental destruction?” Scientific American tackles the delusion of infinite economic growth.

Lydia Millet is a Pulitzer nominated novelist with a background in environmental policy, and this week I read her novel A Children’s Bible, which paints a rather bleak allegory about disaster, denial and intergenerational justice. Whether that sounds like your kind of thing or not, I’ve added it it to my list of fiction relevant to the themes of this blog, which you’ll find on Earthbound Books.