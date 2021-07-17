What we learned this week

Yesterday China’s long awaited emissions trading scheme launched. It’s the biggest carbon trading scheme in the world, incorporating 12% of global emissions, and its success or failure has truly global implications. In terms of significance, if not coverage, it’s one of the climate stories of the year. FAQ from Carbon Brief here.

I wrote last year about the possibilities of using old coal mines as a source of renewable heat for British homes, so it’s good to see the topic investigated by BBC Future Planet.

If you missed Rivercide in its live incarnation on Wednesday night, all is not lost and you can catch up with it on their website. It’s very good.

Also very good is David Olusoga on football, racism and nationalism. “This team is what Britain in its twenties – rather than its forties or its fifties – actually looks and sounds like” he says hopefully.

My favourite book of last year was All We Can Save, a collection of essays edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson. It hasn’t been available in the UK until this week, so if you’ve been waiting for it, now’s your chance to pick it up. You can get it from Earthbound Books of course.

School’s out and I’m away for a couple of weeks in Wales. I’ve scheduled a post or two, but I won’t be online to respond to comments.