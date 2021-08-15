What we learned this week

After fuel price rises this year, fewer than a third of Chinese coal plants are running profitably, according to new analysis from Transition Zero.

NOAA have compiled the temperature records from around the world for last month and concluded that July was the hottest month on record.

With the new IPCC report out this week and reams of supporting evidence in the form of fires and floods, it’s been a depressing week for anyone with an eye on the climate. So it’s a good week for Vox to run an article called How to fight climate despair.

Extinction Rebellion return to London on August 23rd, just in case you want to do something radical about the above.

The Fully Charged Show, the green energy and electric car Youtube channel, has launched a new series about greener homes, with lots of useful advice for ordinary people trying to make their homes more efficient. Episode 1 here.