What we learned this week

The transition to electric cars is happening first in Norway, where the half year new car sales figures are in. All petrol and diesel cars together account for just 10% of sales. Then it’s 32% hybrids and 58% electric.

I’m not sure a low carbon Olympics is actually possible, but we can at least compare Tokyo to previous events.

Light pollution is growing twice as fast as population, and 80% of people globally live in light-polluted skies. Good article on BBC Future on why this matters.

In case you missed this little bit of political theatre, here’s Alok Sharma, Britain’s head of the COP26 talks, pressing the button on the demolition of a coal power station.

