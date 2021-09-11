What we learned this week

News coverage of climate change is at a 12 year high, according to the latest monthly update from the Media and Climate Change Observatory.

A difficult couple of months in Africa has had far less media attention than events elsewhere however, as The Independent reports.

The Superhomes programme celebrates green homes and home-owners in the UK, and it’s had a revamp. Check out the updated website and forthcoming events.

The latest from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation investigates how the circular economy can benefit biodiversity.

Solar trains are an exciting idea I’ve been watching for a few years – but what about solar trains in India? According to Possible, solar could run one in four trains in India.

Highlights from the blog this week: