What we learned this week

The conference Privilege on a Warming Planet: Climate Change, Racism and Patterns of Denial is coming up on Thursday and Friday next week, 23rd and 24th. I’ll be speaking about my book, and you’re welcome to join in online.
2020 was once again a record year for the number of environmental activists killed around the world. An average of four a week, according to Global Witness.
Siemens Gamesa announced something this week that I’ve been expecting for a while – a fully recycleable wind turbine blade. They’ve imaginatively called it the RecyclableBlade and it’s ready for commercial production.
17 of the 20 largest California wildfires have happened since the year 2000, point out Cal Fire in this striking graphic. 2020 and 2021 dominate the picture, and fire season isn’t over yet.
“The Whitehaven Colliery is never going to happen. But the fiasco has dragged on long enough to leave Britain with an excruciating diplomatic embarrassment” writes Ambrose Evans-Pritchard for The Telegraph, in fine form on the stupidity of a new coal mine in the UK in 2021.
The many flavours of hydrogen
Last week I introduced a new series on hydrogen. It’s a gas with all kinds of possibilities for a new energy future, because it burns clean. But it has to be made, and how you make it matters. If it’s made with renewable energy, you’ve got yourself a legitimately clean fuel. If you’re making your […]
Book review: Great Adaptations, by Morgan Phillips
Morgan Phillips is a director of The Glacier Trust, a charity working with communities affected by climate change in Nepal. In getting involved in that work, he says that he has been shocked at how little attention the environmental movement pays to the issue of adaptation. Climate adaptation is treated with caution because the movement […]
Why it’s okay to fly for international climate talks
The communications charity Climate Outreach released some research recently about how the upcoming COP26 climate talks are perceived in the UK. They found that awareness of them is very low, but that when explained, people are supportive. They understand the stakes, and after the experience of COVID-19, there is a possibility that “a more global […]