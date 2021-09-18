What we learned this week

The conference Privilege on a Warming Planet: Climate Change, Racism and Patterns of Denial is coming up on Thursday and Friday next week, 23rd and 24th. I’ll be speaking about my book, and you’re welcome to join in online.

2020 was once again a record year for the number of environmental activists killed around the world. An average of four a week, according to Global Witness.

Siemens Gamesa announced something this week that I’ve been expecting for a while – a fully recycleable wind turbine blade. They’ve imaginatively called it the RecyclableBlade and it’s ready for commercial production.

17 of the 20 largest California wildfires have happened since the year 2000, point out Cal Fire in this striking graphic. 2020 and 2021 dominate the picture, and fire season isn’t over yet.

“The Whitehaven Colliery is never going to happen. But the fiasco has dragged on long enough to leave Britain with an excruciating diplomatic embarrassment” writes Ambrose Evans-Pritchard for The Telegraph, in fine form on the stupidity of a new coal mine in the UK in 2021.