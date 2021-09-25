What we learned this week

On Thursday evening I’m talking about my book Climate Change is Racist with Esther Stanford-Xosei, an event with XR Southwark and online. Details here if you’d like to join.
For educators thinking about how climate change is taught, have a look at the recorded talks and other resources from the Climate Education Summit.
Not new but new to me, I was pointed to the document Peaceful Acts of Opposition this week on the Simplicity Collective website. It distils the philosophy of voluntary simplicity into single line maxims and it’s a thoughtful exercise.
I’m interested in any project that re-imagines technologies that are taken for granted, and the toilet is one of those. The Guardian looked at ‘smart toilets’ this week, though in my opinion as long as they flush with drinking grade water, there’s nothing smart about them.
Norway has been a conflicted place on climate change, with lots of ambition for renewable energy, but ongoing reliance on fossil fuel revenues. Will the latest election results begin to change that?
Guest post: 5 reasons to talk about adaptation
By Dr. Morgan Phillips – Co-Director, The Glacier Trust Many in the environmental and climate movement remain reluctant to talk about climate change adaptation. This is slowly changing, but if you are still sceptical, it pays to remember that the adaptation story is not, and does not have to be, in opposition to the mitigation […]
What intersectional climate activism looks like
One of the big messages in my book, Climate Change is Racist, is to take an intersectional approach to climate change and consider it in the context of global racial injustice. When I first started researching the book about five years ago, that felt like more of a niche message than it does now. Because […]
Book review: Consumed, by Aja Barber
Aja Barber is a writer and consultant on ethical fashion, and a self-confessed former fast fashion addict. Consumed draws together some lessons learned within the industry and makes the case for change in fashion and in the wider economy. Most notably, Consumed investigates the intersections of consumerism, racism and climate change, and that feels like […]