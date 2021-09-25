What we learned this week

On Thursday evening I’m talking about my book Climate Change is Racist with Esther Stanford-Xosei, an event with XR Southwark and online. Details here if you’d like to join.

For educators thinking about how climate change is taught, have a look at the recorded talks and other resources from the Climate Education Summit.

Not new but new to me, I was pointed to the document Peaceful Acts of Opposition this week on the Simplicity Collective website. It distils the philosophy of voluntary simplicity into single line maxims and it’s a thoughtful exercise.

I’m interested in any project that re-imagines technologies that are taken for granted, and the toilet is one of those. The Guardian looked at ‘smart toilets’ this week, though in my opinion as long as they flush with drinking grade water, there’s nothing smart about them.

Norway has been a conflicted place on climate change, with lots of ambition for renewable energy, but ongoing reliance on fossil fuel revenues. Will the latest election results begin to change that?