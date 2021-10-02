What we learned this week

Pop quiz: which city in Europe has the most electric buses? This city will have 1,000 electric buses by the end of the year, and has pledged to never buy a diesel bus again. Guess your answer, then click here to see if you’re correct.
Active citizenship and participative decision-making are themes in my book The Economics of Arrival, and Ted Gau’s article on ‘regenerative governance‘ introduced me to a new term for doing these things without making it incredibly boring.
Carbon Brief are a really useful climate change research agency and they send out some of the best newsletters on the topic. Their new one is on food and farming, and you can subscribe here.
People often tell me that I’m missing a trick by not reposting my blog material on Instagram, and I have attempted to take that on board this season. So you can now follow Earthbound on Instagram.
A couple of non-Earthbound articles from me elsewhere: Coal, Climate and the Circle of Injustice in the latest edition of The Mint magazine. And on The Importance of Insects in Tearfund’s international magazine Footsteps, which includes stories of edible insects.
Ethical travel with FairBnB
Ten years ago ‘collaborative consumption‘ looked like a interesting new phenomenon with the potential to reduce inequality and build community. This was the umbrella term for the new ways of buying, selling and doing business that had been created by the internet. It enabled sharing and swapping and community enterprise, and there remain lots of […]
Wealth and doing good in the world
Sometimes when I’m critical of capitalism or when I write about inequality, I get comments that say I’m anti-wealth, or that I’m practicing “the politics of envy”. I find this rather amusing, as if I had become a writer on sustainability and been disappointed that it didn’t lead to fabulous riches. I’m sure there are […]
The role of hydrogen in transport
Last week I looked at the potential for using hydrogen in heating, something that still looks a way off. Hydrogen is having a more immediate impact in the transport sector. (See these earlier posts for why hydrogen is clean, provided you make it right) At present, the vast majority of transportation runs on oil. If […]