What we learned this week

Yes magazine reports on twenty years of the world’s biggest seagrass restoration project, located off Virginia. More of this.

In conversation about his new book, this interview with Amitav Ghosh covers climate change, colonialism, violence and degrowth – unusual and vital perspectives on the crisis from a writer of global importance.

Amy Westervelt makes the environmental justice case for organic agriculture – not because it’s better for your health, but because it’s better for the health of farm workers.

We don’t hear very much about climate adaptation in the world of plant science, but their successes or failures could affect billions of people in the years to come. The Crop Trust have just announced a more climate resilient potato, cross-bred with wild varieties to make it resistant to blight.

In case you missed it, Radio 4 ran the documentary The Black and the Green on Wednesday, presented by Weyland McKenzie-Witter and well worth a half hour of your time. (I’m in it, briefly)