What we learned this week

The airline Alitalia went bust (again) this month. Italy’s succesful high speed train network is a big part of the reason why.

The formal objectives of the upcoming COP26 climate talks have been published. Worth a browse if you’re following the talks.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism expose the connections between deforestation in the Amazon and supermarket brands such as Cadburys and Cathedral cheese.

The government has announced a new £5,000 grant for replacing gas boilers with heat pumps. This is something I’ve been expecting, and may be able to do something about myself as we try and get our home to net zero carbon by 2025.

I’m on half-term this week and will be spending less time online. Posts are scheduled and I may not reply to comments – just to let you know. Also, we took delivery of an electric car this week and this will be our first long journey in it. So if you don’t hear from me for a few days, it may be because I am stranded at Watford Gap motorway services.