What we learned this week

The airline Alitalia went bust (again) this month. Italy’s succesful high speed train network is a big part of the reason why.
The formal objectives of the upcoming COP26 climate talks have been published. Worth a browse if you’re following the talks.
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism expose the connections between deforestation in the Amazon and supermarket brands such as Cadburys and Cathedral cheese.
The government has announced a new £5,000 grant for replacing gas boilers with heat pumps. This is something I’ve been expecting, and may be able to do something about myself as we try and get our home to net zero carbon by 2025.
I’m on half-term this week and will be spending less time online. Posts are scheduled and I may not reply to comments – just to let you know. Also, we took delivery of an electric car this week and this will be our first long journey in it. So if you don’t hear from me for a few days, it may be because I am stranded at Watford Gap motorway services.
The moral hazard of hydrogen
I’ve been writing about hydrogen over the last few weeks, investigating its various benefits in decarbonising the energy system, transport, industry and much else besides. But there also drawbacks and potential risks. The biggest of them is kind of obvious when you realise that gas companies are among the most vocal advocates of hydrogen. The […]
Book review: The Great Melt, by Alister Doyle
Rising sea levels are a well known consequence of climate change, but they’re not necessarily well understood. The exact processes of why it happens, how it happens – and who it happens to – are quite complex. And there’s no better guide to those vital questions that Alister Doyle’s book on the subject, The Great […]
Colonised countries and carbon footprints
In my book I write about the connection between climate change and colonialism, and how old injustices and power structures are reproduced through the climate crisis. There’s a whole other book to be written about how colonialism has shaped global emissions, contributes to specific vulnerabilities, and holds back solutions. But that’s for another time. Today, […]