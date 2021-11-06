What we learned this week

Every year there is a rush of reports, books, projects, campaigns and announcements all timed for what is basically ‘climate season’. This year feels particularly crowded, perhaps because the climate talks are more local, perhaps because more people are piling on the PR bandwagon. I’m going to save a bunch of things to talk about afterwards, otherwise everything happens and once and everyone will forget about climate change until february.

In their annual number-crunch, Carbon Brief find that attendance at Glasgow’s COP26 is almost double some recent climate conferences, despite some nations being unable to send a delegation.

Having written about how COP26 has dodged the issue of ‘loss and damage’, it was interesting to hear Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon specifically mention it and commit funding to it.

Those with an interest in sustainable architecture might appreciate the ‘virtual pavilion’ that Build Better Now have put together, featuring radically different example buildings.

Oh look – nothing to do with COP – bookshop.org have started a project to help under-represented entrepreneurs open physical bookshops. The more bookshops the better, and I really like this idea

I’ve always done a bit of speaking on the side, but there’s been more than usual recently – culminating in seven speaking engagements this week of one sort or another. Which made me think that I ought to create an events page of some sort for those interested. So it’s here, with a couple of upcoming things you might like to book in for if you’re so inclined.

Some posts from this week: