What we learned this week

Other places are offering a round-up of COP26, and I will offer some considered opinions later. So business as usual on my own weekend collection of miscellaneous links.

It was great to see some attention on the Great Green Wall at COP26, a project I’ve had an eye on for a decade now. The UN put $143 million behind land restoration and reforestation in the Sahel. Jeff Bezos also added a billion to what I think is one of the most ambitious environmental projects ever attempted.

Last year I wrote about Ethiopia’s church forests, and it’s nice to see a photo essay about them in the Guardian this week.

Global Grad Show is back, with dozens of ideas from students around the world, across waste, materials, healthcare and food.

Earlier this year I read the extraordinary book The Brutish Museums by Dan Hicks, on the Benin bronzes and the politics of repatriating colonial loot. France and Germany are now taking steps to return their bronzes. Britain, which is the main culprit in this particular story, should follow suit.

An event coming up this week that you might like to join – I’ll be talking to Fairer World Lindfield about climate change and race. Thursday 18th November at 7:30pm GMT, and you can register on Eventbrite.