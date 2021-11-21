What we learned this week

What if everyone had a personal carbon quota? This idea circles around from time to time, and cropped up most recently in this discussion piece in The Independent.

I know nobody wants to be thinking about COP27 right now, but Afrik21 points out that the next global climate talks will be held in Egypt, a country that is already being seriously affected by the climate crisis. Will that change the dynamic?

Luton Airport’s holding company has rebranded, and great is the eye rolling from local environmentalists.

Katherine Trebeck and I have a chapter on the Economics of Arrival in this new book about the wellbeing economy that’s just been released in the Netherlands: Thrive – Fundamentals for a New Economy, by Kees Klomp and Shinta Oosterval.

For local readers, a couple of events coming up this week in Luton. I’m speaking briefly at the Climate Cafe at St Mary’s Church (6:30 start), and then jogging down the road to talk to Friends of the Earth Luton about climate change and race. 7:30 at the Quaker Meeting House, Crawley Green Road.