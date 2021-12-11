What we learned this week

Fairphone have worked with the Open Source community to provide a seventh year of software support for their Fairphone 2. That’s a new record for an Android device, and while that sounds niche and geeky, this is exactly the kind of thing that needs to become standard if we’re going to have gadgets that don’t die after two years.
If you’re still moping a little bit after COP26, here is 350 Europe’s round-up of seven climate wins from 2021.
New Harvest is an organisation to follow if you want to keep up with the latest on cultured meat, for both where the industry is at the moment and where it might go in the future – such as, you know, 3D printed meat.
Plug-in vehicles accounted for 28% of new car sales in November. That’s what a petrol shortage scare will do for EV sales.
Who pays the price for Amazon’s massive expansion? Consumer Reports have investigated the locations of new warehouses and how they affect communities.
It’s been a quieter week as I’ve had a book deadline to meet. It’s a fast-tracked project (again), and we’re compressing an 18 month schedule into four months, with Christmas in the middle of it. So there may be more quiet weeks ahead… It’s a kid’s book this time, it’s funny, and it has practically nothing to do with the themes of this blog. But I’ll let you know about it when it comes out.
Last speaking engagement of the year: on Wednesday 15th I’m talking to Green Christian about The Economics of Arrival, and you’re welcome to join. 7pm GMT on Zoom, details here.
