What we learned this week

Are London’s parks big enough to host rewilding projects? Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans to rewild Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, over in Berlin, campaigners are making progress on plans to make the whole city more or less car-free. Fewer cars is becoming an aspiration for 21st century cities.

“A topic where I see one of the biggest gaps between public opinion and recommendations from scientists is palm oil” says Hannah Richie at Our World in Data. A useful twitter thread on a misunderstood topic.

McDonalds has opened its first certified net zero premises, and it’s actually the first zero carbon restaurant in the UK. Unfortunately it covers the building and not the menu at this point.

It takes 66 days to embed a new habit, according to the social scientists behind the Planet Pledge, and so they’ve devised a 66 day challenge for people looking for a green new year’s resolution.

After my little series on hydrogen earlier this year, I’ve written a summary on the promise and the pitfalls of hydrogen for Mint Magazine.

I’m off for a few days now. Christmas will happen, I think. There is also the manuscript of a new children’s book to attend to. The illustrator sent through a draft of the front cover this week, and it includes a cartoon boy standing on a rainbow. I’ll tell you about it in January, but it’s a different experience to the last book, that’s for sure.

Hoping you all have a good Christmas season, however it shapes up for you where you are.