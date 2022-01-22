What we learned this week

For those of us who have been protesting about the right to protest in recent months, there was some good news as the House of Lords voted down a series of measures in the government’s policing bill.

A frying pan made with entirely recycled aluminium uses 95% less energy to make than one made with virgin metal, according to Swiss panhandlers Kuhn Rikon.

This week the government released its first attempt to calculate climate related deaths and hospitalisations in Britain, in what will become an annual statistic. One interesting finding is that – so far – warmer winters are saving more lives than hotter summers are taking.

I had missed the news of E O Wilson’s death, landing as it did in the quiet days between Christmas and New Year. A remarkable man, and a good excuse to re-visit his books, several of which have been reviewed here in the past. If you’ve never read Wilson, I made a reading list.

Last year I got to meet the Eliot Smith Dance company, who were developing a project around the climate emergency. I thought it was powerful, and if you’d like to support it and their wider community work in the North-East, they’re currently running a crowdfunder.