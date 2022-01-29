What we learned this week

Why climate change is inherently racist – article from me on BBC Future this week, with my serious journalist hat on. It includes interviews with some interesting people, and it’s a good summary of what my book is getting at, so please do read and share.

The online design challenge One Minute Briefs collaborated with Oxfam to create posters about inequality. Lots of striking ideas in the collection that resulted.

A very useful overview of minerals and metals and their role in the energy transition – thanks to Marcus for the link. Are there potential shortages? Who has all the rare earth metals and is there enough to go around? David Roberts covers a lot of ground here.

Is post-Brexit Britain locating itself as a refuge for fossil fuel investors hoping to sue governments for their climate change policies?

What’s next for Extinction Rebellion? It’s a question I ask myself on an ongoing basis as pandemics and politics make things complicated. For anyone who shares an interest, look up the UK tour dates where they’re going to be explaining their 2022 strategy.

This week’s best stuff: