What we learned this week

Why climate change is inherently racist – article from me on BBC Future this week, with my serious journalist hat on. It includes interviews with some interesting people, and it’s a good summary of what my book is getting at, so please do read and share.
The online design challenge One Minute Briefs collaborated with Oxfam to create posters about inequality. Lots of striking ideas in the collection that resulted.
A very useful overview of minerals and metals and their role in the energy transition – thanks to Marcus for the link. Are there potential shortages? Who has all the rare earth metals and is there enough to go around? David Roberts covers a lot of ground here.
Is post-Brexit Britain locating itself as a refuge for fossil fuel investors hoping to sue governments for their climate change policies?
What’s next for Extinction Rebellion? It’s a question I ask myself on an ongoing basis as pandemics and politics make things complicated. For anyone who shares an interest, look up the UK tour dates where they’re going to be explaining their 2022 strategy.
This week’s best stuff:
The double climate benefit of plant based diets
There are lots of reasons why people might want to eat less meat and dairy, from cultural or religious reasons, to health benefits, to animal welfare. Some people choose to eat less because of climate change, and they’re onto something. As a study in Nature Food points out, there is a potentially powerful double benefit […]
Five approaches to plastic waste in Africa
It’s bin day tomorrow, and so this evening I’ll be sorting my family’s waste for the week and rolling the bins out at the front of my house. From there on it’s more or less the council’s business. This is so normal that it’s easy to forget what a luxury it is to have your […]
How Paris is reclaiming the Champs Élysées
The Champs Élysées may be the most famous street in the world. It’s certainly a contender, with the Arc de Triomphe and the Place de la Concorde. It’s home to the flagship stores of some of the world’s most exclusive brands, and hosts the finishing line of the Tour de France. Some 300,000 tourists flock […]