What we learned this week

For watchers of green hydrogen, the world’s installed electrolyser capacity increased by 50% at a stroke as China switched on the largest ever green hydrogen plant.

Boris Johnson was a climate sceptic until he became prime minister, and his mind was changed by a presentation on the topic when he took office. So Carbon Brief asked if they could see the presentation that did it and see what they could learn from it.

Another entry in the list of self-charging solar cars, Aptera‘s vehicle has the added benefit of looking like a spaceship, for those who are into such things.

While we’re on the subject of sci-fi, China Dialogue profiles solarpunk, an art movement re-imagining landscapes with renewable energy and green space.

Germany’s new Minister for the Economy and Climate Action has suggested that the country needs to move beyond GDP towards a broader definition of progress. WeAll reports on a possible opening for the Wellbeing Economy in Germany.

