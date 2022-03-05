What we learned this week

There’s a lot going on at the moment, which means there wasn’t much coverage of the beginnings of a global plastics treaty. But the ball is rolling on that, as of this week, in what could in time be a very significant intervention on plastic pollution.

The Green Stories Competition are running a video competition around calling out fictional characters who over-consume. It’s a bit of an experiment in changing the social acceptability of consumerism and you’ll find the details here.

Rashmee Roshan Lall reflects on when corporate activism works and when it doesn’t over at Democracy Now.

Inspiring stories nicely presented in this BBC article on community gardening, urban farming and edible cities.

I can’t remember if I’ve mentioned it before, but I was looking at Nick Brandt’s photography project This Empty World this week. Extraordinary images of how humanity crowds out nature, and serious dedication to a particular image, if you read how it was done.

Quieter week on the blog as I’ve been launching my children’s book, and as invitations to visit schools and libraries arrive, discovering that I have accidentally created a potential full time job for myself as a children’s author. I’m going to have to work out how to assimilate that within the roles I already have. In the meantime, the blog posts from this week: