What we learned this week

Just building all the renewable energy that already has planning permission would offset any loss from Russia’s oil and gas, according to analysis by Carbon Brief. So no need for fracking then.

Greenpeace have a petition to the government on a related note, asking for insulation and energy efficiency measures to reduce our use of Russian gas.

“You don’t get to be willfully ignorant and then plausibly surprised” – Mary Annaïse Heglar on the racist observations out of Ukraine, and how the recurring theme of whose suffering shocks us, and whose suffering is taken as routine.

Climber Alex Honnold explains sustainable banking and why he switched to a new green bank in the called Ando. Not for us in the UK right now, but American readers might want to check it out.

Though Ghana is famous for it cocoa beans, many cocoa farming families cannot afford a bar of chocolate. The Chocolate Has a Name project is crowdfunding now to create chocolate-making workshops in schools in Ghana, where children can make chocolate from scratch and understand their part in the story of a product that the world enjoys. Support it if you can.