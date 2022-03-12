What we learned this week

Just building all the renewable energy that already has planning permission would offset any loss from Russia’s oil and gas, according to analysis by Carbon Brief. So no need for fracking then.
Greenpeace have a petition to the government on a related note, asking for insulation and energy efficiency measures to reduce our use of Russian gas.
“You don’t get to be willfully ignorant and then plausibly surprised” – Mary Annaïse Heglar on the racist observations out of Ukraine, and how the recurring theme of whose suffering shocks us, and whose suffering is taken as routine.
Climber Alex Honnold explains sustainable banking and why he switched to a new green bank in the called Ando. Not for us in the UK right now, but American readers might want to check it out.
Though Ghana is famous for it cocoa beans, many cocoa farming families cannot afford a bar of chocolate. The Chocolate Has a Name project is crowdfunding now to create chocolate-making workshops in schools in Ghana, where children can make chocolate from scratch and understand their part in the story of a product that the world enjoys. Support it if you can.
How China uses renewable energy to restore the desert
Climate stories out of China often involve big numbers, both positive and negative. This one caught my attention recently though. The latest state energy announcement is for 455GW of new renewable energy by 2030. That’s 10% of the entire globe’s renewable energy capacity right now, but it wasn’t the big number that I was interested […]
Where the world’s refugees go
With the question of refugees back in the newspapers in Britain, it’s time for a perennial reminder of who hosts refugees and why. The number of people leaving Ukraine will redraw this map, but this mid-2021 update from UNHCR shows where the world’s refugees are currently living: What this map doesn’t show is internally displaced […]
Ukraine and the coming global food crisis
It’s the rising cost of energy that is dominating headlines at the moment, but there is another looming effect of the crisis in Ukraine – food prices. In a run-down of the world’s biggest wheat exporters, Russia is at number one, and Ukraine is at number five. Together they account for around a third of […]