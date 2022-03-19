What we learned this week

Much has been written about how Russia’s attack on Ukraine will affect oil and gas prices. And then food prices. It will also affect the production of electric cars, since Russia is a big exporter of nickel.
With the government contemplating more oil, fracking and turning to our reliable friends in Saudi Arabia for help getting off Russian gas, wouldn’t renewable energy and efficiency be better options? 350.org are asking people to write to their MPs about a Green New Deal.
It’s always worth paying attention to whatever the Drawdown folks are up to, and their Drawdown Stories are looking at applying low carbon principles in specific neighbourhoods. The first example, Pittsburgh, features 11 short documentaries highlighting people taking action.
I wrote about the world’s first carbon neutral cheese recently, and there’s a similar story to be told about Jude’s, the carbon negative ice cream company.
In unrelated personal news, my book Max Counts to a Million was children’s book of the week in The Times last weekend, and on Wednesday copies were hidden all over the country by The Book Fairies. We’ve also done a blog tour this week, and since there’s a lot going on, I’ve built a dedicated website for my children’s writing. Just in case you don’t want to miss out.
