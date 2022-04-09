What we learned this week

Mart Drake-Knight of circular economy clothing company Rapanui has done a TEDx talk and asked nicely for people to share it. It’s called ‘Dear Mr Bin Man’, after a letter he wrote aged five.

Have you heard of the Mothers’ Climate Action Network? I came across them for the first time this week and I know some Mums who would fit right in.

Extinction Rebellion kick off their next London week of action today. I can’t be there myself just yet, but I hope to get down there later this week. The demand is simple this time: “Our reliance on fossil fuels is funding wars, driving the cost of living scandal and leading to climate breakdown. This is why we are demanding an immediate end to all new fossil fuel investments.”

I was rather inspired by the Effective Altruism movement until it went down the rabbit-hole of challenging existential risk. A long read, but if you’re interested in how long-term thinking can be misused, this is a thought-provoking piece from Current Affairs.

One for the locals – I’m doing a couple of children’s author events around my book Max Counts to a Million for the Easter holidays. I’m at Luton Central Library on Monday 11th, and Hitchin Library on Thursday 14th. Bring the kids along. It’ll be fun.