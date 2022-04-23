What we learned this week

I feel like I’ve been sharing links about seaweed farming for years, without seeing any evidence of it catching on. When I find seaweed stocked in my local supermarket I’ll know we’re getting somewhere, but for now here’s another article on how transformative sea farming could be.
Molecular solar thermal energy storage is a new one to me, and one of those things that I don’t really understand. But scientists in Sweden have identified a way to store solar power at a molecular level and release it on demand.
So many good articles to get your teeth into in the list of finalists of the Covering Climate Now journalism awards, which reward the best climate reporting of the last year.
Also award related, a few months ago I mentioned the winners of the first round of the Afri-Plastics Challenge. Round 2 has just been announced, with a series of great projects encouraging people to use less plastic.
Last year I went to Fully Charged Live with my family, and we answered every conceivable question we had about getting an electric vehicle, saw every option on the market, kicked the tyres on some possible candidates, and test drove our favourite. If you’ve been considering an EV at all, it’s really useful and it’s coming up in the UK next week, in Europe in May, and US and Australia to come.
