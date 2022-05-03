After oil we flourish

For some parts of the world, the idea of life without fossil fuels brings a lump to the throat. How will we keep our homes warm? Please tell me I can keep driving a car. There is uncertainty about how we will cope without oil and gas, in some cases leading to outright rejection of climate action.

For other parts of the world, it’s been the other way round. It is fossil fuels that have held them back, and the end of their energy dominance brings liberation and new possibility.

Here’s Nnimmo Bassey, a Nigerian environmentalist, author and poet, on how the Ogoni delta looks forward to the end of oil: