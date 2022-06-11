What we learned this week

I more or less ignored the Jubilee celebrations last week, after our neighbourhood thing was rained off. But I did rather like Flight Free’s review of 70 years of climate history.
The noise pollution maps released by Possible recently are neatly presented, especially with the sound on. New York, Paris and London are available. Luton not thought important enough to add to that list, alas.
The website for COP27 in Egypt has launched. I know it’s fairly relentless, the COP bandwagon. But host nations do get to shape the agenda and the tone, and there are hopes that a conference held in Africa may bring a different set of priorities.
The folks at Honest Bottle got in touch to tell me about their water bottles that are made from recycled plastic, and can also be recycled themselves. I rather like this idea, since the kids lose too many water bottles to get them expensive metal ones, and the plastic ones tend to get very scuffed or lose their lids, and end up in the bin eventually. I might get some of these.
Here’s something that annoys me, and I’ve heard friends mention too. You decide to eat less meat and dairy as a family, and think that maybe you should get some vitamin supplements to make sure the kids aren’t missing out on anything – but all of them come in unrecyclable plastic tubs. Not the Vegan Society ones though, I discovered this week. They come in recyclable tins and are the most sustainable option on the market.
Bit of a strange working week for me last week as I’ve been editing some guest posts on eco-fascism to come next week, alongside drafting a new children’s book. Look out for those guests posts shortly. In the meantime, this week’s highlights:
Gnanli Landrou’s 21st century mud construction
If you’ve ever built a sandcastle, you’ll have seen a demonstration of a simple fact: when you make a building, you also make a hole. With a sandcastle, it’s a hole in the sand of roughly equivalent size. You probably make it circular and use it as a moat. The same is true for every […]
Economics is on the side of a low-emissions future
The title above is a quote from the Global Turning Point report from Deloitte, which looks into the economic cost of inaction on climate change. If you’ve been paying attention to such things for a while, you’ll remember the Stern review, which was an important moment in climate policy in the UK. It made it […]
The UK is still burning peatland
When we think of using fire in land management, the most common examples are forest clearance for ranching in the Amazon, or subsistence farmers in Africa. But land is burned in Britain too. Moorland is cleared with fire in order to encourage fresh new shoots, which are a favourite food for grouse. These are reared […]