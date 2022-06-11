What we learned this week

I more or less ignored the Jubilee celebrations last week, after our neighbourhood thing was rained off. But I did rather like Flight Free’s review of 70 years of climate history.

The noise pollution maps released by Possible recently are neatly presented, especially with the sound on. New York, Paris and London are available. Luton not thought important enough to add to that list, alas.

The website for COP27 in Egypt has launched. I know it’s fairly relentless, the COP bandwagon. But host nations do get to shape the agenda and the tone, and there are hopes that a conference held in Africa may bring a different set of priorities.

The folks at Honest Bottle got in touch to tell me about their water bottles that are made from recycled plastic, and can also be recycled themselves. I rather like this idea, since the kids lose too many water bottles to get them expensive metal ones, and the plastic ones tend to get very scuffed or lose their lids, and end up in the bin eventually. I might get some of these.

Here’s something that annoys me, and I’ve heard friends mention too. You decide to eat less meat and dairy as a family, and think that maybe you should get some vitamin supplements to make sure the kids aren’t missing out on anything – but all of them come in unrecyclable plastic tubs. Not the Vegan Society ones though, I discovered this week. They come in recyclable tins and are the most sustainable option on the market.

Bit of a strange working week for me last week as I’ve been editing some guest posts on eco-fascism to come next week, alongside drafting a new children’s book. Look out for those guests posts shortly. In the meantime, this week’s highlights: