What we learned this week

News of another partnership to develop a circular economy for wind turbines. This is an important part of the energy transition, if we are to avoid replacing one kind of exploitative extraction with another.

By 2050, Britain could lose 200,000 homes a year to damage from climate change, according to a recent estimate.

Nobody isn’t interested in food and water, says the climate journalist project Covering Climate Now. Their short guide shows how food and water can be useful topics to help make climate change tangible for readers.

Two contrasting articles for you: Decolonising climate communication narratives, from the Tyndall Centre, and this review of the book Against Decolonialism by Olúfẹ́mi Táíwò.

Since it’s Indie Bookshop Week, shipping is free on Earthbound Books until the end of the weekend. Sales support independent bookshops as well as this blog. (Shipping is also carbon neutral and Bookshop is a certified B Corps that pays its taxes…)

A bit of book news – this week the Wainwright Prize announced its longlists, and my book Climate Change is Racist was included in the conservation category.

It’s a nice surprise, not least because the prize is applying a broad definition of conservation here! There are also some very good books on the list, including some of my favourites of the last year. Definitely worth a browse, and I’ve put them all in a list for you at Earthbound Books.

The Wainwright Prize has introduced a new category of nature writing for children this year too, which is great to see. M G Leonard’s bird-watching child detective story Twitch features, which my son is reading at the moment on his way through the entire M G Leonard back-catalogue. So is William Sutcliffe, who I interviewed about his book The Summer We Turned Green.

Didn’t get to write much on the blog this week, as I was finishing the first draft of a new children’s novel. But here are this week’s posts: