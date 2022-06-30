media waste

Video: Trapped by Plastic

by
1 Comment on Video: Trapped by Plastic

Trapped by Plastic is a short film from First Move Productions, profiling the work of UK artist Mandy Barker. She works with discarded plastics scavenged off beaches and sent in by the public, and uses them to create large scale, multi-layered photographs.

I’ve seen art using waste plastic before, but I think there’s a kind of haunted beauty to Barker’s work that is particularly striking, and I wanted to share the video. You might want to check out more of her projects, or see if there’s an exhibition near you (there are a lot of them!)

