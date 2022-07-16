What we learned this week

This week I was pointed to the Alliance for Just Money, which is a US equivalent to the Positive Money campaign that many UK readers will be familiar with.

Cities in China have opened up old air raid shelters this week so that people can escape record breaking heatwave temperatures.

It’s always worth listening to the BBC’s The Climate Question podcast, but a particular shout-out to this week’s episode on cycling, as my wife was the researcher on the show and spent days phoning urban planners around the world.

Having recently bemoaned the lack of African countries included in a recent ‘global’ climate survey by Ipsos, here’s one from Yale that gathers data from dozens of African countries rarely featured in polling. On the other hand, it’s done through Facebook, and one does have to wonder what percentage of the Congo is on social media. (Or actually, let me look that up: 2.3% is the answer.)

The video has been doing the rounds, but if you haven’t seen it yet, check out this group of young people in France who use parkour to switch off the lights on businesses that leave them on all night.