What we learned this week

CBS News celebrates how roundabouts save lives, cut journey times and reduce emissions. Roundabouts are everywhere in the UK, and so it takes a piece like this from the US to remind us of their climate credentials.
Getting a smart meter added to your home delivers data to the utility companies, which makes billing and grid management easier. You can use the data too, and the Hugo app has a variety of tools to track energy usage and set budgets. Could be quite a useful app in the coming months.
Berkshares are the frequently cited alternative currency that inspired a wave of local money projects in the UK a few years ago. The Massachusetts original has outlived all the UK experiments, and continues to evolve – including a digital launch this month.
Roam Motors have announced an electric motorbike designed and built in Kenya, tailored to the role that motorbikes play in urban transport in Africa, and with batteries that you can swap out to charge.
For any readers who are at the Greenbelt festival next weekend, you can catch me doing my children’s author event at 1pm on Saturday in the family venue, and the more serious climate and race session that evening at 6:30pm in the Hothouse.
Some posts from this week:
Copenhill: a revolutionary clean energy plant?
On our recent train journey up to Sweden, we had the opportunity to spend a couple of days in Copenhagen. We didn’t get a chance to visit, but we were rather impressed with the views of Copenhill, the city’s enormous waste to energy plant. I wonder if there’s any other waste to energy plant that […]
Where to start saving money on energy bills
I regularly speak to people and groups about how they can reduce their carbon footprints. And of course, most of the things that reduce your carbon footprint also reduce your energy bills. As I’ve tried to make our 1920s family home zero carbon, we have also seen our bills fall. According to Ofgem, the average […]
How climate change increases global inequality
The injustices of climate change take many forms, including economic injustices: emissions have mainly come from the richest countries, but those suffering the most harm are those in poorer countries. But it’s worse than that, because climate change is also one of the reasons that countries remain poor. According to a 2019 study, climate change […]