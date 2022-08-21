What we learned this week

CBS News celebrates how roundabouts save lives, cut journey times and reduce emissions. Roundabouts are everywhere in the UK, and so it takes a piece like this from the US to remind us of their climate credentials.

Getting a smart meter added to your home delivers data to the utility companies, which makes billing and grid management easier. You can use the data too, and the Hugo app has a variety of tools to track energy usage and set budgets. Could be quite a useful app in the coming months.

Berkshares are the frequently cited alternative currency that inspired a wave of local money projects in the UK a few years ago. The Massachusetts original has outlived all the UK experiments, and continues to evolve – including a digital launch this month.

Roam Motors have announced an electric motorbike designed and built in Kenya, tailored to the role that motorbikes play in urban transport in Africa, and with batteries that you can swap out to charge.

For any readers who are at the Greenbelt festival next weekend, you can catch me doing my children’s author event at 1pm on Saturday in the family venue, and the more serious climate and race session that evening at 6:30pm in the Hothouse.

Some posts from this week: