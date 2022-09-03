What we learned this week

After the Arctic and Antarctica, which country has the most glaciers? Take a guess, and then read this news article to see if you were right.

Meanwhile in Europe, almost half the continent is on a drought warning, according to the latest report from the Global Drought Observatory. That’s the worst drought in 500 years in Europe, and terrible timing given other threats to world food production this year.

Carbon Brief and the Oxford Climate Journalism Network have started a Global South Climate Database to help improve representation in climate reporting. If you’re reading from the global south and are involved in climate work, you’ve invited to add yourself to the database.

The latest edition of my Zero Carbon Luton newsletter is out, with stories of local climate action.

Also newsletter related – David Roberts’ Volts newsletter has a nice interview with Melissa and Chris Bruntlett, authors of the book Curbing Traffic (reviewed here).

An event to mention for those in the Luton area – I’m taking part in the Utter Lutonia spoken word event next Thursday, 8th of September. I do public speaking all the time, but I’ve never read my poetry to anyone. It’ll be fun, and it may be both the first and last time I attempt it.

A children’s book I read this week that I wanted to mention: while I was doing some ‘children’s author market research’ in the library the other day, I came across Max Takes a Stand, by Tim Allman. It’s an easy read, full of sketchy cartoons from Nick Shepherd, about a boy who is stressed about climate change and who wants to do something about it. He has some good ideas and some bad ones – like hiding his family’s car keys so they have to get the bus, or going to school in his sleeping bag to save on heating bills.

The book deals, with a comedic touch, with eco-anxiety and how we build hope through action. My daughter read it in an afternoon and was particularly pleased with the bit about the school strike.

Some recent highlights from the blog: