What we learned this week

A reader pointed me to the Climate Train this week, when scientists travelled to the UN climate talks in Kyoto by train in 1997. Their website is still online as a testament to late 90s website ‘design’ as well as the journey itself.

Australia is to add wellbeing measures to its budget for the first time, assessing spending decisions according to their effect on citizens’ wellbeing. This will be absolutely standard practice worldwide at some point.

There is growing interest in controlling the weather, and there are active cloud-seeding programmes in Australia, China, India, Israel, South Africa and Thailand. Inhabitat has a useful short introduction.

“If the role of the journalist is to seek the truth and report it, so that citizens will be informed and effective, reporting just the doom and gloom about climate change is insufficient. Calling attention to the impacts of climate change is essential if you are a journalist covering climate change. But if how people are responding, individually and collectively, is framed out, the whole story is not being told.” If you’ve got time for a longer article on climate journalism, this article on disengagement and the media from the Harvard Kennedy School is well worth your time.

Wooden buildings store carbon, making them a useful way to reduce emissions from construction – but how much wood can we sustainably produce? And will timber compete with food for land use? A new study has looked into this, and concludes that “expansion of timber plantations for wooden buildings is possible without major repercussions on agricultural production.”