What we learned this week

Heatwaves over land get noticed because people live through them. Heatwaves at sea, not so much. The European Space Agency has been tracking the marine heatwave that affected the Mediterranean recently, and its consequences.

You saw that Yvon Chouinard has given away his company Patagonia? “As of now, Earth is our only shareholder,” he writes in a letter explaining how the Patagonia Purpose Trust will channel all profits to environmental action.

The EU has published new standards for repairability of phones and tablets, that will hopefully reduce emissions by a third. It’s a useful step that could have gone further, says the campaign coalition Repair.eu.

Tearfund’s new campaign on climate finance encourages people to send a coin to the Prime Minister, as a reminder that they’re not delivering on their funding promises.

Speaking of prime ministers not delivering on things, the Conservatives have overturned a manifesto pledge to allow fracking for gas in Britain again. Amidst the protests about that (even the founder of the fracking company Cuadrilla says it won’t work) you might have missed that they also lifted their planning restrictions on onshore wind in England.