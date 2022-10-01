What we learned this week

At just the time when we need to be expanding sustainable travel options, Eurostar has announced that post-Brexit passport checks have reduced capacity at international stations, forcing them to raise prices and reduce the number of trains.

Worth catching this conversation with Greta Thunberg and Kevin Anderson, which ranges across activism, honesty and alarmism, regulation vs voluntary change and much more besides.

The Badvertising campaign has given out some Bad Sports Awards for greenwash in sports. They’ve announced some extraordinary winners, my personal favourite being the ‘own goal award’ for a scheme that encourages fans to recycle plastic bottles in return for air miles.

The latest edition of my Zero Carbon Luton newsletter went out on Friday, with articles on Luton’s net zero roadmap, Easyjet’s latest climate plan, a Luton-based activist who’s just been jailed with Just Stop Oil, and more besides. Wouldn’t want you to miss it.

One for those keeping an eye on stories about eating bugs, an article in the Guardian this week about an ice cream parlour in South Africa investigating new and distinctive local flavours.