What we learned this week

Nice bit of investigative journalism from BBC’s Panorama this week, exposing the failed promises of Britain’s biggest ‘green’ power station, the wood-burning Drax. Article here if you can’t get iPlayer where you are.

Sorry We Wrecked the Economy is a little project that succinctly outlines the network of free market think tanks responsible for current government economic policy.

France has launched a national energy saving plan ahead of the winter – something notably absent from Britain’s response to the energy crisis.

If you’d like to see the British government take that approach, and take some obvious steps to protect citizens from energy costs long term – insulation, renewable energy, and the winding down of fossil fuel dependency – then Greenpeace have a petition.

While you’re signing things, why not add your name to this petition from Greenpeace Africa aimed at preventing the sell-off of a huge portion of the Congo’s rainforests for oil and gas development.

An event to let you know about – I’m hosting an online panel on climate and race on October 20th for Tearfund. It’s aimed at black majority churches, but all are welcome.