What we learned this week

Today is International Repair Day. Lots of events happening around the world, if you’ve got something that needs fixing. Oh, and yesterday was e-waste day, so here’s SolarAid talking about how they train technicians to repair their solar lights.

Can climate change be understood as collective trauma? Matthew Green at Desmog shares some insights from pyschologists.

Horrendous portmanteau word of the day goes to the Unblocktober campaign, “the world’s first month-long national campaign and awareness month to improve the health of our drains, sewers, watercourses and seas.” But good luck to them. Not easy making an awareness campaign about clogged sewers.

Scotland is entirely snow free for the fourth time in six years. The last patch of snow to melt each year is nicknamed ‘the sphinx’. It’s only melted nine times in 300 years, but was gone in 2017, 2018, 2021 and now 2022.

The British government’s ‘growth drive’ will see a huge rollback of environmental legislation, clearing the way for a dramatic increase in pollution and destruction. We’ll be hearing more about this, but for today, here’s a Friends of the Earth petition you might like to sign.