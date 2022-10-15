What we learned this week

Today is International Repair Day. Lots of events happening around the world, if you’ve got something that needs fixing. Oh, and yesterday was e-waste day, so here’s SolarAid talking about how they train technicians to repair their solar lights.
Can climate change be understood as collective trauma? Matthew Green at Desmog shares some insights from pyschologists.
Horrendous portmanteau word of the day goes to the Unblocktober campaign, “the world’s first month-long national campaign and awareness month to improve the health of our drains, sewers, watercourses and seas.” But good luck to them. Not easy making an awareness campaign about clogged sewers.
Scotland is entirely snow free for the fourth time in six years. The last patch of snow to melt each year is nicknamed ‘the sphinx’. It’s only melted nine times in 300 years, but was gone in 2017, 2018, 2021 and now 2022.
The British government’s ‘growth drive’ will see a huge rollback of environmental legislation, clearing the way for a dramatic increase in pollution and destruction. We’ll be hearing more about this, but for today, here’s a Friends of the Earth petition you might like to sign.
China is buying half the world’s electric cars
Here’s an interesting chart from the 2022 Earth Index, which I was browsing this week. It shows global sales of electric cars, as measured by the IEA: There are a couple of things to notice here. The first is the doubling of market share in 2021, when EVs shot up from 4% of new cars […]
Land defenders, killings, and steps towards justice
In the UK and I expect in plenty of other places, environmentalism is often seen is the province of white middle class people. That may be true of the green sector and its organisations, but it’s not true of the broader global movement. The wider story of people standing up for nature and land is […]
Solar farms do not compete with farmland
Today I read that government ministers want to ban solar panels from farmland. Or more precisely, they want to change the definitions of good farmland in order to prevent more of it from being developed. This is supposed to be part of a drive for growth, apparently, though it sounds counter-productive to rural prosperity to […]