What we learned this week

Overhead power cables for trucks are proving successful in Germany and there will be a UK trial on the M180, a 26 mile spur of motorway near Doncaster.

The WWF’s Living Planet report for 2022 is out. There’s one every two years, and this year there’s a youth edition as well.

Britain’s gas imports would be 13% lower if David Cameron hadn’t dropped his husky hugging act and chosen to “cut the green crap” instead, according to Carbon Brief.

New Zealand is considering the world’s first methane tax, and farmers are not happy about it.

I rather like the look of this new film from Bolivia. Utama personalises a struggle that many face at the moment as the climate changes their landscape – when is it the right time to abandon your homeland? It’s in UK cinemas in November.