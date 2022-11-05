What we learned this week

While the UK’s national government doesn’t know what it’s doing from one week to the next, good climate policies continue to thrive in the regions. The Scottish government has announced a public energy agency, Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland, to be a trusted central hub for advice and expertise.
Over in Wales, the Welsh government has announced a state-owned renewable energy developer as a response to high energy prices. Energy profits generated in Wales will go back to people in Wales.
Neither of these stories generated a single story in any national newspaper, by the way – or none that I can find. That’s a shame, because we are missing out on opportunities to learn from each other. And the climate movement is missing out on good news stories at a time when we could do with some. Use these stories to press for more from the Conservatives.
Speaking of under-reported climate stories, holding COP27 in Africa has led to a bit more focus on how the continent is coping with a crisis it had almost no hand in creating. Carbon Brief have been summarising some of the unreported disasters.
It’s November and still shorts weather, which is a little unnatural. The Woodland Trust are documenting how climate change is affecting nature through citizen reporting, and you can take part here.
Great interview with Ha-Joon Chang in the Guardian this week as he launches his new book. One of my favourite economists.
This week’s highlights:
Five kinds of climate denial
In the book I reviewed on Monday, Sam Moore and Alex Roberts’ book on ecofascism, there is a brief section on denial. They suggest that “denial has many forms”, and they name five. It’s a passing mention in the book, but I thought it was a useful way of thinking about some common obstructions to […]
Earth and Wheat’s food waste solution
This week I’ve sent my end of the month Zero Carbon Luton newsletter, full of local climate actions of one sort or another, as Luton heads for net zero by 2040. Subscribe if you like. Here’s a story from the October edition. It’s the kind of thing I’d post here too, because it’s both local […]
Carbon taxes and climate inequality
The climate crisis is a matter of justice on many different levels. Among them is the fact that the damage is mainly caused by the richest, though it is the poorest that are most exposed to the harm. This is true internationally and within countries too. Here in Britain, the richest have vastly larger climate […]