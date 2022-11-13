What we learned this week

I was pleased to see coordinated protests about private aviation in several places around the world this week, including Luton, which is Britain’s busiest airport for private planes.

“I have no problem whatsoever saying that this is about reparation, compensation and liability, and responsibility. The developed world has caused climate change and the developing world is paying the price. If people can’t see the reality of that then there is something wrong.” Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon there with some leadership on loss and damage.

Good to see mention of a land value tax in the New Statesman in a piece on reforming the tax system under a new Labour government. Land value tax is an idea that we’ve been waiting for in Britain for around a thousand years.

With the World Cup a week away, how likely is it that Qatar can deliver the carbon neutral games they promised? Impossible, says Bloomberg. (Though I do like one of their stadiums and I’ll write about it next week.)

A note on Twitter, in a week when it’s been much talked about. I’ve seen a lot of people heading to Mastodon instead. I’m not convinced by it myself. The climate journalist Eric Holthaus is an unlikely candidate to build a Twitter alternative, but good luck to him and the Mushroom Project. Somebody is going to do it, after all. And here’s Emily Atkin on the good that the climate movement has been able to do on Twitter, whatever happens next. As for me, I’m sticking with it for now and you’ll still find me on Twitter here. I will up sticks when there’s an alternative, but I’m not going to burn my limited but useful network too quickly.