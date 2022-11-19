What we learned this week

Basic income news – a letter from 285 signatories, including politicians from all parties, has been presented to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It requests pilot schemes and a government taskforce to investigate a basic income in the UK.
Domestic and industrial energy users will be able to take part in a Demand Flexibility Service with the National Grid this winter, which will seem them compensated for not using energy at peak time.
France’s senate has voted to mandate solar canopies over the top of every car park with over 80 spaces. It is a mystery to me why this isn’t being doing across every supermarket and retail park across the land already – stick solar on top of your car park and double up on the land use.
If you’ve ever regretted the amount of waste involved with Christmas crackers, but have family who insist that they are essential, have a look at these reusable ones.
15 of the world’s biggest meat corporations have the same methane emissions as the whole of the EU, says Grist.
“It is just about possible to imagine western societies where – after some vigorous redistribution – everyone has the income, wealth and time to lead a good life.” The Guardian’s economics editor Larry Elliott in a rather positive article on degrowth. Wait, just about possible?
