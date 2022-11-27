What we learned this week

“After the pandemic gave people in some parts of the world a chance to rethink what makes them happy, and as the scale of change necessary to address the climate crisis becomes clearer, postgrowth ideas are gaining more mainstream recognition.” CNN’s turn to look into postgrowth.

Elizabeth Kolbert’s Climate Change A-Z is an imaginative and nicely illustrated long read for the New Yorker. Full of surprises and well worth a read this weekend.

Europe’s biggest electric storage battery was switched on in Yorkshire this week, ready to store 196 MWh of wind power and release it to the grid when needed. Also worth noting the world’s biggest floating wind farm powered up off Norway last week, and Greece marking 100% renewable energy for the first time.

Google’s Street View vehicles roaming New York are also measuring air pollution levels, which seems sensible.

Litter and fly-tipping are pervasive problems where I live in Luton. In their latest report Bright Blue have summarised how the government tackles this, what other countries do, and offer some suggestions for improvement. Something to look into and write to your MP about if this is an issue where you are.