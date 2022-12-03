What we learned this week

Are meat substitutes actually better for the environment than meat itself? Yes. Yes they are, finds Hannah Richie in the first comparison of its kind.
On a related note, Simplice Nouala from the African Union Commission argues that “there is a strong case to invest more in sustainable livestock systems across the developing world as a matter of climate justice”. Animal agriculture plays different roles in different parts of the world and we shouldn’t lump them all together – as I have repeatedly done in the past and will remedy.
Luton-based Easyjet jointly announced an engine test with Rolls Royce this week, for the first modern jet engine run on hydrogen. An important early step towards hydrogen powered flight (which, a reminder – we know is possible because it’s been done before.) In anticipation of such things, Manchester Airport announced this week that it will be the first in the country to have a hydrogen supply.
With onshore wind unbanned and then swiftly re-banned by the Conservatives, there’s mounting pressure on Rishi Sunak and friends to stop being silly about it and Possible have a petition here.
