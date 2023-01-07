What we learned this week

A survey of eight African countries has found that 88% of respondents said their lives were already being affected by climate change.

I’ve heard a couple of people mention open shop doors recently in conversation, and the waste of energy this must represent in cold weather. Yep, and there’s a campaign about that: lostheat.org.uk

Wild potatoes could help to feed the world while reducing agricultural chemical use, according to the International Potato Centre. Before you read on, pause to roll the idea of ‘wild potatoes’ around your imagination.

Rising energy prices have shifted the payback period for solar. According to analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, solar now pays for itself within six years. With a lifespan of 25 years, that gives you 19 years of essentially free energy.

The National Trust has completed 138 different renewable energy projects on its sites as it works its way towards net zero by 2030.

Some highlights from the blog this week. Apologies to those who get this by email and have been missing the links! I’ve been adding them as a graphical feature that apparently doesn’t come through in the email, and so I’ve added them as bullet points below.