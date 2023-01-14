What we learned this week

COP28 will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, and they have chosen a president for the talks. It will be Dr Sultan al-Jaber – who is also CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Place your bets on whether or not COP28 will be the conference that agrees to phase out fossil fuels.

January is the time to sign the flight free pledge over at the Flight Free campaign. If you fly, could this be the year that you choose to stay on the ground for the climate?

Four Insulate Britain activists were found not guilty of public nuisance by a jury this week, despite the judge instructing them to deliver a guilty verdict, and despite being forbidden to mention climate change or fuel poverty in their defence. This is an ongoing problem in trials of Insulate Britain protestors, since juries keep insisting that they were right.

The government announced new bans on single use plastics in the UK this week, finally, including polystyrene plates and plastic cutlery. Ideally these sorts of things would be part of a global plastics treaty too, and Greenpeace have a petition to encourage the government to advocate for bans globally as well as nationally.

One for the architecture nerds – did Brasilia’s modernist architecture help to blunt the energy of Bolsonaro’s mob?

“I believe that one of the greatest tricks played on humanity has been to present the economy as something boring and abstract, something beyond our control,” writes Amanda Janoo at the Post Growth Institute. “Once we see that we are the economy, we realize we can change it .”

Highlights from this week