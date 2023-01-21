What we learned this week

Travel Positive is a new column from The Independent’s non-flying travel editor Helen Coffey, looking at ‘green good news stories’ from the world of travel.

The German government is planning a national nutrition strategy that may include eating less meat. No reason not to, as it would be supporting an existing trend towards lower meat consumption.

Some of the losses of climate change are far from obvious, as The Guardian highlights in this article about languages at risk. I’ve had conversations about climate and minority languages before, but never seen it in the press.

On the subject of language, articles pop up from time to time arguing that we should choose our words carefully around climate change, and it’s always helpful to have a reminder. Here’s the Scientific American on the case.

Unearthed, the Greenpeace investigative journalism team, report on how Total is displacing communities in the Congo in order to plant trees for their offsetting scheme.

Climate solutions and solutions journalism is something I’ve tried to focus on over the last few years, and for anyone trying to do the same, Covering Climate Now have a new guide to solutions reporting.

Highlights from this week