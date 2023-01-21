What we learned this week

Travel Positive is a new column from The Independent’s non-flying travel editor Helen Coffey, looking at ‘green good news stories’ from the world of travel.
The German government is planning a national nutrition strategy that may include eating less meat. No reason not to, as it would be supporting an existing trend towards lower meat consumption.
Some of the losses of climate change are far from obvious, as The Guardian highlights in this article about languages at risk. I’ve had conversations about climate and minority languages before, but never seen it in the press.
On the subject of language, articles pop up from time to time arguing that we should choose our words carefully around climate change, and it’s always helpful to have a reminder. Here’s the Scientific American on the case.
Unearthed, the Greenpeace investigative journalism team, report on how Total is displacing communities in the Congo in order to plant trees for their offsetting scheme.
Climate solutions and solutions journalism is something I’ve tried to focus on over the last few years, and for anyone trying to do the same, Covering Climate Now have a new guide to solutions reporting.
Highlights from this week
Have we succeeded in reducing our household energy use?
In campaigning on environmental issues, I want to make sure that I’m not demanding changes from people that I’m not prepared to make myself. I want to be able to try things out and share what I’m learning. With these things in mind, I set myself a target a few years ago: get our house…
How Solarduck floats solar panels at sea
A couple of weeks ago I wrote about floating solar farms, and the advantages of panels over water. All the projects I was writing about were on inland water – lakes, reservoirs or canals. Could you do the same thing over the sea? The challenges are very different. The solar farms would have to resist…
Reclaiming the kerbside as public space
How are kerbs used where you live? Or do you have curbs instead? Whatever your preferred spelling, if it’s anything like where I live, then the edges of the pavement are mainly reserved for cars to park on. Even on my wide residential street, many households have more vehicles than they can fit on their…