What we learned this week

Climate ripples and the rise of the far right – a beautifully presented multimedia photojournalism story from NPR showing how climate change drives migration from West Africa, which drives politics in Europe.
Why do we feel the need to own things? What is that possession does for us, psychologically? Good article from Clare Murphy at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation on ownership and the circular economy. (See also the book Possessed, by Bruce Hood)
Time magazine looks at windfall taxes and other new climate taxes being discussed in various places around the world.
Client Earth are doing good work in holding Shell’s Board of Directors to account for their shameless decision to weaken their climate targets in pursuit of profit. As usual for Client Earth, it’s a carefully thought-out campaign that uses the law for the climate.
Along similar lines, Greenpeace will attempt to sue the government for its serial failings on energy efficiency, which have directly led to an increase in fuel poverty in the UK.
I’ve been on half term this week and spending time with friends in Bristol and Exeter, but here are a couple of posts from the last few days:
Highlights from this week
Film review: Finite – the climate of change
It’s 2023. The world has warmed by 1.2 degrees already, and global emissions are still rising. And yet even in countries that claim leadership on climate change, mad decisions continue to be made. The UK approved a new coal mine at the end of last year. Germany has failed to fix its coal dependency. The…
Refills that benefit the poorest first
I don’t know if you have a refill shop near you. We don’t have one in Luton. The nearest one is a bus ride away in Hitchin and it’s lovely – nicely fitted out, lots of choice, friendly staff. I’ve only been there once though, because it was eye-wateringly expensive. Even if it was on…
Visions of car-free cities
Can you imagine your street with fewer cars? What about your town centre? That’s an invitation that Possible have been putting to residents in four British cities. Focus groups in Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and London considered what roads might look like if they were low traffic and climate friendly. Planners, architects and campaigners were consulted,…