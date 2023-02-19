What we learned this week

Climate ripples and the rise of the far right – a beautifully presented multimedia photojournalism story from NPR showing how climate change drives migration from West Africa, which drives politics in Europe.

Why do we feel the need to own things? What is that possession does for us, psychologically? Good article from Clare Murphy at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation on ownership and the circular economy. (See also the book Possessed, by Bruce Hood)

Time magazine looks at windfall taxes and other new climate taxes being discussed in various places around the world.

Client Earth are doing good work in holding Shell’s Board of Directors to account for their shameless decision to weaken their climate targets in pursuit of profit. As usual for Client Earth, it’s a carefully thought-out campaign that uses the law for the climate.

Along similar lines, Greenpeace will attempt to sue the government for its serial failings on energy efficiency, which have directly led to an increase in fuel poverty in the UK.

I’ve been on half term this week and spending time with friends in Bristol and Exeter, but here are a couple of posts from the last few days:

Highlights from this week