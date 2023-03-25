What we learned this week

Instead of paying for offsets, would you do more good if you gave the same money to a well chosen charity? Good use of effective altruism thinking in this academic paper from Orri Stefansson.

I wrote this week about how early hype around insect based foods (link below) failed to translate into a viable industry. See also algae biofuels, as the last big funders pull their investments on an idea that seemed quite promising a few years ago.

The science of peak oil kind of got crowded out by the more alarmist end of the movement that grew up around it, but the underlying theory is basic and incontrovertible. As we reach the peak of US shale oil, I expect the term will make a(nother) comeback. Nafeez Ahmed discusses where we are and what might be different this time.

I came across the Visualizing Energy project from Boston University this week. Lots of useful material there if you want to explore things like shale oil, the global growth of renewable energy, the decline of coal, etc.

Closer to home, Debt Justice point out that millions of UK households have gone into debt to pay energy bills this winter, while energy companies have made record profits. They have a campaign on this and a petition to sign.

Highlights from this week