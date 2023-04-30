What we learned this week

Writer friends: the Society of Authors has released a guide for authors wanting to push their publishers on the sustainability of their book printing, with all the important questions to ask.

“Metropolitan Houston has 30 parking spaces for each of its over six million residents, using a land area nearly 10 times the size of Paris.” Lots of eye opening things in this article on parking from The New Republic.

Greenpeace has a new podcast on economics called System Shift, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, etc. Guests so far include Tim Jackson, Juliet Schor and Ann Pettifor.

On a similar subject, this week I’ve been investigating the Economics of Francesco project, the pope’s work with young people that has been developing a vision for a new and sustainable economics. I’ve written about it for Joy in Enough.

Donnie MacLurcan reflects on the early days of the PostGrowth Economy and its pioneering working practices, something I was involved in a decade ago, for the Denizen podcast.

Not a connection that is highlighted very often, but one we’ll be seeing more often in future – Suzi Kerr looks at climate change and the cost of living crisis in the Guardian.

Highlights from this week

Third Act and later life activism The climate movement is often described as youthful. Media coverage certainly talks about it that way, and I regularly hear people talk about how children and teenagers are more environmentally aware. A lot of the high profile figures are young people, and school strikes have been some of the most iconic actions of recent years.… Join Britain’s first consumer-owned solar park Ripple Energy made a few waves a couple of years ago with a consumer-owned wind farm, the first of its kind in Britain. This month they have launched a solar park along similar lines, and you can now buy into the scheme. Its the first shared solar scheme in the UK, though it has been… Film review: A Crack in the Mountain Hang Son Doong is one of the wonders of the natural world, albeit a hidden one. Nobody knew about it until 1990, when a farmer found the entrance to what is now recognised as the world’s largest cave. It took several more years before anyone explored it and discovered just how unique it is. The…

Recommendations

There are lot of children’s books about ‘saving the world’, or that feature children responding to climate change in one way or another. The Rescue of Ravenwood purposefully brings the scope down to something more manageable – a home and the lands around it that needs to be protected from sale and development. There’s no lack of adventure for all that, including a character stowing away on trains across Europe, but it keeps its feet on the ground in a vividly described place. Problems might be global in nature, but ultimately we have to fight for the places we love.