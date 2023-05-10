Last week I was reading up on the government’s new Public Order Bill. That’s a new set of powers for policing and preventing protest, to add to a growing list. The Metropolitan Police waited all of two days before abusing these powers while detaining anti-monarchy demonstrators during the coronation.

One section jumped out at me in the factsheet about the bill:

“Over recent years, guerrilla tactics used by a small minority of protesters have caused a disproportionate impact on the hardworking majority seeking to go about their everyday lives, cost millions in taxpayers’ money and put lives at risk. This has included halting public transport networks, disrupting fuel supplies and preventing hundreds of hard-working people from getting to their jobs.”

Twice in that paragraph the government uses the phrase ‘hardworking’ to describe those being disrupted. I find this rather interesting.

First, there’s the implication that all protestors are by contrast not hardworking. Wasters, they are. Shirkers. Jobless hippies. This is a recurring theme in discussions of activism. I’ve heard people shout ‘get a job’ at protestors on several occasions. And yet I know protestors who book their time off work and give up their holidays to activism. I know people who will be working into the evening or through the weekend to make up the time. If you’ve been to an XR event, chances are you came across XR doctors, or scientists, or teachers. There are multiple sub-groups along professional lines.

The talk of wasters doesn’t reflect modern protest movements, but what it does is drive a wedge between activists and those that are disrupted. It makes it about us and them, flattering the ‘hardworking majority’ just trying to go about their business, and de-legitimising the protestors.

I think it’s a telling form of de-legitimisation, because it links people’s social value to their job. Apparently we don’t need to listen to people who don’t work? Consider the school strikers – jobless all of them. Are they to be ignored because of that? The press photos from Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain are full of older activists, people who are retired and who are willing to make sacrifices that we shouldn’t ask of the young. Are working people more important that retirees? What about those who are disabled? Asylum seekers who are forbidden to work? The unemployed? Are these people unimportant?

In a growth economy, yes they are. Perhaps the government’s actual concerns are betrayed here. Protests are “preventing hundreds of hard-working people from getting to their jobs.” It’s people getting to work that the government highlights here, not people getting home from work afterwards. Disruption to paid work is the outrage. Heaven forbid we interrupt the economy while calling for a liveable planet.

What’s more, the same politicians calling everyone hardworking in this context decry our lack of productivity in others, and complain that the British workforce is lazy. So they might not actually stand by the idea of a hardworking majority if you asked them about it. It’s just a useful device for sorting out good people and bad people, and placing protestors on the wrong side of the moral equation.

Appropriately then, the word ‘hardworking’ is doing a lot of work in the government’s factsheet about its repressive new policing powers. But we should probe this framing for deeper reasons than protecting the right to protest, however important that may be. Good work is important, but human value is not measured by our economic contribution.